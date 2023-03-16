After a two-year hiatus, the annual Foothills Celebration event returns to downtown Grass Valley on Saturday, March 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Hosted by the Grass Valley Downtown Association, this premier downtown Grass Valley event celebrates its 21st year of showcasing wines, craft beverages, and foods of the region.
A sip, sample, and stroll through downtown Grass Valley is just the therapy you’ll need on a late winter weekend. Everyone is in good spirits…just glad to get out of the house and the great thing about this event is that rain or shine, it’s just as enjoyable.
Eventgoers will delight in an afternoon of sampling chef specialties and delectable sweets from some of the area's finest restaurants and confectioners while sipping fine wine and libations from 24 local & regional wineries, kombucharies, and craft libationists. Local downtown Grass Valley merchants open their doors to host this unique wine and food-tasting event.
Foothills Celebration begins with a check-in at the Gold Miners Inn at noon to pick up a commemorative wine glass, food tickets, program, map and, oh yes, sponsor bling! From there, follow the map to partake in magnificent foods, unlimited libation tastings, art, shopping, and fun throughout downtown Grass Valley.
According to Sierra Vintners, The Sierra Foothills American Viticultural Area (AVA) is roughly 160 miles long, stretching south from Yuba County to Mariposa County. Wine grapes were first planted here during the California Gold Rush. Similar to many California regions rich in wine history, winemaking re-emerged and flourished only within the past thirty years. Among the small wineries in Nevada County alone, 48 varietals are planted locally, and 18 wineries produce over 40,000 cases of wine per year.
Title Sponsor: Creektown Cottages, Grass Valley.