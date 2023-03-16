Foothill Celebration

Photo by Marion Charlotte 

 Charlotte Peterson

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Foothills Celebration event returns to downtown Grass Valley on Saturday, March 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Hosted by the Grass Valley Downtown Association, this premier downtown Grass Valley event celebrates its 21st year of showcasing wines, craft beverages, and foods of the region.

A sip, sample, and stroll through downtown Grass Valley is just the therapy you’ll need on a late winter weekend. Everyone is in good spirits…just glad to get out of the house and the great thing about this event is that rain or shine, it’s just as enjoyable.