Flying high: The best of AirAligned at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

In 2002 Tresa Honaker created AirAligned Aerial Dance Group. To celebrate 16 years at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley the group will present a "Best Of" concept featuring re- creations of work from past performances.

Original members including Honaker, Marni Marshall and Joe Simms chose favorites including dances from their first 2006 show "AirAligned Live!," "Heroes," "Bond Unleashed," "Masquerade" and more.

Unlike traditional circus performers, AirAligned members are formally trained dancers. Their productions are professionally choreographed and athletically executed. The group has received training in the aerial arts from Ingrid Hoffman, Hollywood Aerial Arts and Cirque LA in Los Angeles, Trapeze Arts in Oakland and San Francisco Circus Center.

"Our advanced program is an extension of our weekly classes and aims to train professional performance artists," Honaker said. "We work to support students with the resources to audition and move forward in a career within the world of aerial dance and circus arts."

AirAligned students create individual performance pieces and full length productions and are given the resources to effectively manage a career as a performance artist. For 15 years these advanced performance classes are held on the Main Stage of The Center for the Arts.

"I can truly say that AirAligned would not be what it is today if it weren't for The Center for the Arts," Honaker said. "The support that I had early on from George and Beth Jayne, John Bush, Marci Wolfe, Dave Irons, Paul Emery, Krista Thomas, Peter Wilson and especially Jon Blinder really allowed for my vision to become a reality.

"This building became my home away from home and housed not only AirAligned's full length productions, but was a space for my child's last two years of high school, a safe place for middle school kids to go on a Friday night.

"It housed special birthday celebrations and the memorial of one of our very own group members Grace Callaway. The Center held me after my devastating accident 6 years ago with fund raisers and the support I needed to continue teaching aerial dance."

AirAligned has presented at TEDx Sacramento, Warehouse Artist Lofts, Sacramento Convention Center, The Center for the Arts, The Miners Foundry, Chris Evans Productions, Twin Cities Church, as well as many private party venues, benefit performances and festival productions.

Their staff of teachers continue to offer classes, workshops and summer camps not just in Nevada County, but all over the country.