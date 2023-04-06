The Art Works Gallery is hosting a ‘Super Second Saturday Artist in Action’ event this weekend (April 8) from 1 to 4 p.m., according to a press release.
The event will feature artist Michelle Jewett. Jewett will be at the gallery to talk about fluid acrylic art, her approach, as well as demonstrating on a small scale how she creates a fluid art piece, the release states.
Jewett started her painting journey using acrylics and mixed media many years ago, the release states. She has always been drawn to abstract pieces, finding interest in the organic feel and movement, which led her to exploring fluid acrylic art. In the last five years, she has been working and experimenting with fluid acrylics.
Having a science background, Jewett was intrigued by the qualities of liquid paints and how to control their movement in creating her work, the release states. Using acrylic paints and pigments in fluid form, Jewett explores color and movement in the moment.
She is drawn to pieces with negative space, which she feels create elegant and intriguing compositions, the release states. Her work is often inspired by natural landscapes, such as mountains, flowing water, coastlines, flowers and rich vibrant colors, according to the release. Jewett finishes her fluid acrylic paintings with resin to bring out the depth of color.
The gallery also invites the public to an Artists’ Reception during the art demo, to “celebrate our spring rotation, where our artists mix things up by moving to a new spot within the gallery,” the release states.
“It gives us a chance to refresh our displays and present new work,” the release states. “The result is always striking and it’s exciting to discover what each artist has been busy creating!”
The public will be able to meet many artists, have refreshments and browse the installations, the release states.
The Art Works Gallery’s newest member Cully Hartnett is also be at the reception, the release states. Hartnett is a wood and resin artist, who found a love for combining the natural beauty of wood with the fluid and encapsulating elements of resin, according to the release. With a focus on sculpture, he also attempts to bring beauty into everyday items such as tables, bottle openers, coasters and cutting boards, the release states.
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, sculptures and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.