Flour Garden Bakery hosts exhibit of local artists

Landscape photographer Henry Goodman and painter Susan Jakubik are exhibiting their work at Flour Garden Bakery, located at 999 Sutton Way in Grass Valley, according to a press release. The exhibit will be on display through December and January.

Photography and wilderness have been a passion for Goodman for over 50 years, the release states. His photographs focus on our local treasure, the Yuba River, featuring waterfalls, wildflowers, and sunsets, according to the release. The exhibit also includes photos from the Sierras, Table Mountain, the Redwoods, and New England in the fall, the release states.

Submitted photo

Jakubik’s paintings are inspired by nature, her lifelong love of birds, and the objects and events in her everyday life, according to the release. She works in a variety of mediums, preferring to draw and paint from life.

Jakubik and Goodman will be rotating in new work periodically, the release states.