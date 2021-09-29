Flounder resurfaces at Wild Eye creekside

What do you get when you combine Bill Frisell, Howling Wolf, Pinocchio and NASA? You can find out this Saturday night, Oct. 2, when Flounder, the Nor Cal Space Age jazz combo, celebrates its debut CD, I’m the Flounder, with an outdoor, creek-side gig at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley.

Just released on Cure-All Records, a new label run by Grass Valley local Randy McKean and ex-Nevada Citian David Dvorin, Flounder’s first record is equal parts new jazz guitar, classic blues, childlike play and sleek retro future.

Flounder began in 2018 when guitarist Dvorin assembled a group to perform a concert of his original works at Chico State, where he teaches composition and electronic music. Blues classics by Howling Wolf and Thelonious Monk were also in the mix, so Dvorin recruited players who could combine the groove and grit of mid-century blues and jazz with the intimacy and instrumental interplay of chamber music. In addition to multi-reed player McKean on tenor sax and bass clarinet, Dvorin brought in low brass specialist (with a twist) Cliff Childers on trombone, bass trumpet and harmonicas. McKean introduced Dvorin to drummer Tim Bulkley, a recent transplant to Grass Valley from New York, whose intuitively rocking sensibility was the key to the event’s success. Eager to continue as a working group, the quartet took their name from Dvorin’s composition (and nod to the Beatles) “I’m the Flounder.”

A year of playing throughout Northern California followed, including gigs in the Bay Area, Sacramento and a memorable night at the Wild Eye. “It was the Fall of 2019, shortly before we recorded the CD in January 2020,” says McKean. “We had a great turnout, the audience really loved it. The vibes from that night convinced us we were onto something cool, and it kind of jet-propelled us into the studio.”

Recorded during a powerhouse weekend at Chico State and then obsessively mixed and mastered during the past COVID year by Dvorin and Myles Boisen, “I’m the Flounder” features Dvorin’s obsession with twisting and re-imagining classic blues and jazz forms. The Dust Bowl-themed “Hard Luck Blues,” and the emotive “Persistence Blues” alternate with the hard-swinging shuffle of “Trick Knee,” and the post-bop rhythmic surprises of “Sucker Punch” and “The Crooked Mile.” Other play-filled highlights include “The Crab,” a crustaceanly soon-to-be classic Cha-Cha; “Space Age,” a percolating, synth and sample-fueled nod to America’s mid-century space exploration; and the chamberesque “Cut Strings,” inspired by the original story of Pinocchio.

“There was no question, we wanted our first CD release show to be at the Wild Eye,” says McKean. “We’re excited to be back and hoping everyone can come celebrate with us.”

KNOW & GO WHAT: Flounder WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 2, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. WHERE: Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill Street , Grass Valley TICKETS: $10, at the door, or reserve tickets at https://www.wildeyepub.com/events-1/flounder-returns-to-wild-eye-pub MORE INFO: http://www.daviddvorin.com/flounder , http://www.cureallrecords.com