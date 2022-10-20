Flounder eyes Wild Eye Pub

“There was no question, we wanted our first CD release show to be at the Wild Eye,” says Randy McKean. “We’re excited to be back and hoping everyone can come celebrate with us.”

What do you get when you combine Bill Frisell, Elvis Presley, Al Capone, and Carl Sagan? You can find out this Sunday night, October 23, when Flounder, the Nor Cal Space Age jazz combo, brings a new batch of evocative tunes to its gig at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley. Led by guitarist David Dvorin, Flounder mixes jazz, rockabilly, and blues with cinematic swirls of film noir and sci fi.

Flounder began in 2018 when guitarist (and ex-Nevada Citian) Dvorin put together a group to perform a concert of his original works at Chico State, where he teaches composition and electronic music. That lineup — Tim Bulkley on drums, Cliff Childers on trombone, bass trumpet, and harmonicas, and Randy McKean on bass and contralto clarinets. Eager to continue as a working group, the quartet took their name from Dvorin’s composition (and nod to the Beatles) “I’m the Flounder.”

Part of an ongoing series of hard-swinging tongue-in-cheek “gangster” film-themed pieces (another being “Sucker Punch”, a Flounder mainstay included on their debut album “I’m the Flounder”), “The Lean” alludes to the intimidation of a victim by “leaning” on them. Tastes of hard bop, irregular syncopation and accents combine together to create a “pushy” feel that playfully pokes at the listener.

Directly inspired by Carl Sagan’s famous statement that “we are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the cosmos to know itself,” the piece “We Are Starstuff” even features an audio recording of Sagan speaking the same words on his influential 1980s television show, “Cosmos.” The music started off as part of an as yet unreleased solo project of Dvorin’s entitled “Man in Space” that looks outwards towards the cosmos as a way to escape the personal isolation created by the COVID pandemic back on Earth. Subsequently arranged for Flounder, the music is overwhelmingly positive in nature with ebullient swells of dynamics and harmony, and is imbued with a sense of wonder and awe about our connection to both the universe, and each other.

A year of playing throughout Northern California followed, including gigs in the Bay Area, Sacramento, and a memorable night at the Wild Eye.

“It was the Fall of 2019, shortly before we recorded the CD in January 2020,” says McKean. “We had a great turnout, the audience really loved it. The vibes from that night convinced us we were onto something cool, and it kind of jet-propelled us into the studio.”

Recorded during a powerhouse weekend at Chico State and then obsessively mixed and mastered during the past COVID year by Dvorin and Myles Boisen, “I’m the Flounder” features Dvorin’s obsession with twisting and re-imagining classic blues and jazz forms. The Dust Bowl-themed “Hard Luck Blues,” and the emotive “Persistence Blues” alternate with the hard-swinging shuffle of “Trick Knee,” and the post-bop rhythmic surprises of “Sucker Punch” and “The Crooked Mile.” Other play-filled highlights include “The Crab,” a crustaceanly soon-to-be classic Cha-Cha; “Space Age,” a percolating, synth and sample-fueled nod to America’s mid-century space exploration; and the chamberesque “Cut Strings,” inspired by the original story of Pinocchio.

“There was no question, we wanted our first CD release show to be at the Wild Eye,” says McKean. “We’re excited to be back and hoping everyone can come celebrate with us.”

