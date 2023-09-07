The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Five For Fighting with String Quartet in the Marisa Funk Theater on September 13, 2023. The only way for a story to progress is to turn the page, and John Ondrasik—the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting—knows this well. In the two decades since his first major single, “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” hit the stratosphere, the artist has both evolved and come back ‘round full circle.
To date, Five For Fighting has released six studio LPs, including the platinum-certified “America Town” and “The Battle for Everything”; and the top-10 charting “Two Lights”, along with an EP and live albums.
Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and placed him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. The reflective “100 Years” has joined “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” as part of the American Songbook and continues to stand the test of time at weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials, and many a home video. Five For Fighting’s music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Oscar-winning “The Blind Side”, “Hawaii Five-O”, “The Sopranos”, and the CBS drama, “Code Black.”
Buoyed by his unique falsetto voice and his prowess on the piano—a skill bestowed to him by his piano teacher mother—Ondrasik has made a solid reputation for himself in the world of songwriting and performance, selling upwards of three million albums over his career. Not only does he tour with his popular string quartet and play solo and rock band gigs, but he is also a high-demand keynote speaker in which he combines themes of creativity and innovation with his business acumen. He’s presented at TEDx, The Salk Institute, American Cancer Society, and dozens more.
Most recently, his song with the biggest sticking power is the powerful, “Blood on My Hands,” a protest song that takes a non-political, moral stance against the 2021 United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Blood on My Hands,” the track, accompanying acoustic version, and docu-music video, “Blood on My Hands (White House Version),” has had millions of streams to date (despite little-to-no radio play). Thanks to the song, Ondrasik is now working with evacuation groups that strive to help the American citizens left behind in Afghanistan by the U.S. government, as well as the Afghan people who remain there largely under the threat of terrorism.
Throughout his multi-decade career, which began when music publisher Carla Berkowitz (now his wife of 25 years) discerned him in a dive bar, Ondrasik hasn’t shied away from nuance. He embraces it and seeks it—just as he does the next chorus, the next verse. It’s what artists and freethinkers do, after all. Don’t miss Five For Fighting with String Quartet at The Center for the Arts on September 13, 2023.
KNOW & G0 WHAT: Five For Fighting with String Quartet WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | Doors 7:00 p.m. | Show 8:00 p.m. TICKETS: $30-50 | thecenterforthearts.org