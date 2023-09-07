230913_Five for Fighting_Web_960x540.jpg

Five for Fighting performs at The Center for the Arts on Sept. 13, 2023.

 Provided photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Five For Fighting with String Quartet in the Marisa Funk Theater on September 13, 2023. The only way for a story to progress is to turn the page, and John Ondrasik—the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting—knows this well. In the two decades since his first major single, “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” hit the stratosphere, the artist has both evolved and come back ‘round full circle.

To date, Five For Fighting has released six studio LPs, including the platinum-certified “America Town” and “The Battle for Everything”; and the top-10 charting “Two Lights”, along with an EP and live albums.