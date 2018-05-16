Nevada City's Downtown MeetUp and The Chamber of Commerce are ready to announce the first annual Nevada City Village Market Day which will take place throughout downtown Nevada City, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

This event has branched off from the annual Sidewalk Sale of Downtown Nevada City, a collaborative effort of downtown businesses who've strived to see their community grow through the years.

In light of the city being endowed with a California Cultural District Designation the organizations would like to celebrate the vibrant and creative shopping district by including special gallery exhibits, restaurant specials and street musicians that will join antique and vintage vendors to bring Nevada City to life on a Sunday afternoon in spring.

A map will be provided to lead your way through the fun activities throughout downtown.

Nevada City's Village Market Day will coincide with the eighth annual Nevada City Craft Fair taking place on the same day at The Miners Foundry Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This beloved fair is a local tradition and will feature over 70 local makers with their handmade crafts. Nevada City Craft Fair guests will be able to enjoy specials and discounts with participating businesses of Nevada City Village Market Day.

For more information call 530-265-2692 or email info@nevadacitychamber.com.