First annual Healthy You event in Grass Valley

The Union newspaper, producer of many community events including the annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show, Chocolate Infusion, and 100% Design, is premiering a new health-related event called "Healthy You" on Saturday in Grass Valley.

Earlier this year, in February 2018, The Union produced their first edition of the Healthy You Magazine, from which this event has emerged. The magazine as well as this event focuses on health of all ages, both traditional as well as alternative health care. Many topics will be covered and there will be something for everyone, young or more mature.

The Healthy You event is part vendor exposition of health-related businesses, and part speaker series. The speaker schedule will include the following topics: Dental Health, Diabetes Nutrition, Mental Health, Healthy Body Image and Ayurvedic Medicine. Our keynote speakers starting at 10:15 am will be Tomaso Wilkins and Dr. Scott Kellermann.

A sampling of vendors booked to date include Adventist Health & Rideout Cancer Center, Anew Day, Archer Chiropractic, Atria Senior Living, BodyTalk California, Cedars Chiropractic, Choose Wellness Now, Dr. Lisa Hosbein, Fore Dental Care, Hilltop Commons, Nevada County Midwives Collective, Sierra Care Physicians, Sierra Homegrown Holistic Health, Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy, and more. Come and learn about the topics that interest you, a wide variety will be presented.

Healthy You will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grass Valley Veteran's Memorial Building at 255 South Auburn St., Grass Valley.

Admission is $5 for age 13 and over, 12 and under are free with an adult.

Atria Senior Living Grass Valley is a sponsor of the event, and will provide tote bags to the first 200 attendees.