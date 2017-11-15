Fine-tuning: Musician Spencer Myer to showcase masterful works on piano with InConcert Sierra in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $35 general admission, available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org or in person at BriarPatch Co-op

InConcert Sierra continues its third Sunday Series with a performance by pianist Spencer Myer on Sunday in Grass Valley.

Myer, a favorite of InConcert Sierra audiences, returns to the Grass Valley stage with a stirring program featuring works by Haydn, Ravel and Chopin. The selections, all written for piano, exhibit the beauty of the instrument and Myer's masterful musicianship.

The program starts with John Adams' "China Gates" that Myer calls "a 5-minute slice of Heaven." Adams is one of America's most famous living composers.

From there, Artistic Director Ken Hardin said, "Spencer will demonstrate his prowess with an exquisite interpretation of the magnificent "Sonata in E Major" by Hadyn, before diving into Ravel's Miroirs — described by some as 'musical onomatopoeia,' or what I would call word painting at its best."

Myer wraps up the second half of the performance with Chopin's "Four Scherzi," which Hardin said is also demonstrative of his virtuosity.

Myer is one of the most respected and sought-after artists on today's concert stage.

Adding to his coast-to-coast credentials, this season Myer will debut with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, Arizona's Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra and Colorado's Grand Junction and Longmont Symphony Orchestras, as well as a return engagement with the Duluth Superior and Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestras.

His solo recitals and chamber music collaborations take him throughout the United States, and he continues as half of the Daurov/Myer Duo, having teamed up with the award-winning cellist Adrian Daurov in 2012.

The Duo's schedule includes a prestigious debut at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC., according to his biography.

Myer's orchestral, recital and chamber music performances have been heard throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa and Asia.

His career was launched with three important prizes: First Prize in the 2004 UNISA International Piano Competition in South Africa, the 2006 Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship from the American Pianists Association and the Gold Medal from the 2008 New Orleans International Piano Competition. He is a Steinway Artist.

Tickets to the 2 p.m. Sunday concert are $35 for general admission and are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (ticketing fees will apply) and in person at BriarPatch Co-op in Grass Valley.

There are a limited number of youth tickets (ages 5-17) available for at no charge with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Youth tickets must be arranged in advance with the InConcert Sierra office.

There will be a pre-concert forum at 1:15 p.m. in which Myer will have a discussion and question and answer session with InConcert Sierra board member Aileen James and the audience prior to his performance.

The concert will be at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org