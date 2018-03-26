Find your innocence — Seven class series on finding your inner peace to start on Tuesday, April 3

The Union health columnist, Savannah Hanson, MFT, will be facilitating a series of classes called "Beyond Guilt: Embodying Innocence and Unity."

Hanson said the series of classes will explore how to calm the overactive nervous system, releases unconscious guilt, shift limiting beliefs and reclaim our innocence.

She said many on the spiritual journey fail to recognize how guilt impacts their daily life.

"With all the external chaos, so many are getting caught in cycles of blaming themselves or others for their anxiety or depression," Hanson said. "They feel trapped by fear or even despair with little to no clue how to cope with the stress. The intention of the series is to support people in restoring themselves to greater peace and rediscover our irreproachable guiltlessness."

The class is available as just the introduction or for the whole series. The introduction will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley.

The series is for seven Tuesdays starting on April 3. The following Tuesday classes will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. April 10 through May 15 at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley.

To register or for questions contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422, Cellular Release Practitioner at RisingasLove@gmail.com or 530-575-5052.