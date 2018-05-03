Find your inner peace — Class Series: Roots of Zen Buddhism from India to the West

Beginning in April, the Bear River meditation group will be offering a series of classes on Monday evenings exploring the historic and spiritual roots of Zen Buddhism.

Andrea Spark and Pam Johnson, Lay Ministers of the Order of Buddhist Contemplatives, will lead the classes, which began on Monday, April 23.

Reverend Master Astor Douglas, a Senior Monk from Shasta Abbey Buddhist Monastery will lead a half day retreat at the end of the series. The retreat will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 12.

The class series and retreat are free and open to anyone with an interest in Zen Buddhism.

The Monday evening classes and Saturday morning retreat will take place at the Applegate Civic Center, 18014 Applegate Road, Applegate, California.

No registration is required to attend the class series and retreat, though it is helpful to know how many people to expect.

For more information on the classes offered or if you have a question, please email bearrivermeditationgroup@gmail.com or call Pam Johnson or Andrea Spark at 530-878-2629.

Classes

"Zen Buddhism in Japan and the West"

7-8:30 p.m. Monday.

This class will discuss the influence of Great Master Dogen, a renowned Japanese monk who went to study Chan Buddhism in China and brought his understanding back to Japan.

The class will look at Dogen's influence on subsequent Soto Zen practice in Japan, and on teachers who then came to the west, such as Houn Jiyu Kennett, founder of Shasta Abbey.

Retreat: "Introduction to Zen Practice"

8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 12.

Reverend Master Astor Douglas, a monk from Shasta Abbey Buddhist Monastery, will lead the half day retreat.

She will offer basic instruction in the Zen form of meditation (also called Silent Illumination or Serene Reflection Meditation) and introduce the place of ceremonial in the practice.

The morning will include periods of meditation, participation in ceremonies, coffee and tea and the opportunity for questions and discussion.

The retreat is free and open to anyone with an interest in experiencing the basic practice of Zen Buddhism.

Everyone is invited to join the Bear River Meditation Group for an informal, brown bag vegetarian picnic lunch in Meadow Vista Park following the retreat.

Source: Bear River meditation group