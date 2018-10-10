Find your funny! — Timothy Ward’s weekend of improv classes in Nevada City

Timothy Ward will be hosting a weekend of instruction in the art of comedic improvisation this Saturday and Sunday, according to a release.

Ward has spent the last 20 years working in Europe as a professional stand up and comic improviser. He has also trained extensively with the Groundlings and the Upright Citizen's Brigade.

Ward is a local boy and graduate of Nevada Union High School. He is also a graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.

While a resident in Nevada County he performed often with the Foothill Theater Company and Off Broad Street. He also wrote, produced and performed his own very successful one-man show, "The Tim Commandments," one of Nevada County's first theatre pieces about the gay experience.

In 1991, he moved to Amsterdam where he became one of Europe's premiere American stand up comedians. He opened for many American acts during their European tours including Margaret Cho.

In 1995, Ward joined the cast of Germany's largest cabaret variety show, Pomp Duck and Circumstance. It was during that production in New York that Ward was slapped across the face by Prince Rainier of Monaco.

He has recently returned to the states after living in Amsterdam for 25 years and is looking forward to returning to his home town and teaching what he does and knows best, the art of comedy.

The classes cost $200 per person, which includes a provided lunch on both days. A $100 deposit must be received by Friday to hold your space, as space is limited.

Check-in begins at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Class runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jacobson Dude Ranch, 11153 Cement Hill Rd. Nevada City. Parking will be available.

To register call or text Terry 530-263-6443 or email dutchiristerry@comcast.net.

There will be a performance after the weekend of classes at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, where friends and family are encouraged to attend.