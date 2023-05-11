Because of a shortened regular run due to weather cancellations, Off Broadstreet has added one “Command Performance” weekend on May 19 and 20.
Starring veteran performers Heidi Grass, Kate Haight, Krissi DeKowzan, Tina Marie Kelley and Ken Miele, this musical extravaganza features some of the best songs from Off Broadstreet’s many productions and the most memorable music and comedy moments from the second half of the 20th Century: From I Love Lucy to Laugh-In and SNL, from Bill Haley to ABBA and Madonna. Including many Oscar winning movie themes that have become part of the “Soundtrack of our Lives.” Share in this delightful dance down memory lane and see if it’s true that “Works of art reflect the spirit of an age!” You will be laughing, toe-tapping and singing along for the entire 90 minutes!