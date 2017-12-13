Final two concerts of the year for Beaucoup Chapeaux in Nevada City

WHEN: 4-10 p.m. (Beaucoup Chapeaux performs 5:25 p.m. in the Stone Hall) Saturday, for the Night of Giving.

For eight years, and over 600 concerts, Beaucoup Chapeaux has been performing ancient, contemporary, and original music to audiences all over Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Frequently described as magical, inspiring, and world class, their extensive repertoire includes dance music and songs from France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and all the Balkan countries.

This weekend, Nevada County's world and fusion quartet Beaucoup Chapeaux play their final two concerts of the year.

On Friday night, enjoy the band's joie de vivre inducing Euro Balkan Roma repertoire at the Nevada City Classic Café.

On Saturday, they'll be performing at 5:25 p.m., just one of 35 local bands playing at what many call the best community gathering of the year, the 12th annual Night of Giving, benefiting Hospitality House Community Shelter, which takes place at the Miners Foundry.

Beaucoup Chapeaux's audience appeal crosses as many musical borders as their music does.

"This Music Heals Broken Hearts (Beaucoup Chapeaux's 2016 release) has a permanent home in my car CD player!" — Sean Bianco, host of Capital Public Radio's "Night at the Opera."

"So many fans showed up that the Poppy's small wine bar ran out of glasses, but the crowd felt like family, with cousins crowded around the table, and you almost felt like volunteering to do the washing up." — Leah Garchik, San Francisco Chronicle, Jan 19, 2016