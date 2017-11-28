Final Medicare discovery meetings for Nevada County

The Medicare annual enrollment period for the upcoming 2018 year is coming to a close on Thursday, Dec. 7.

This is the period when most people can change or add a Part D-Drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan for next year. To help you there are three free discovery meeting still to be held in Nevada County.

Discovering what coverage you have, what you don't and what you can do about is the purpose of these meetings. You'll learn the ups and downs of your choices, time lines and the 11 cost saving differences between supplement companies.

After the meeting, qualified attendees will be able to enroll or make changes to an existing plan.

Final Medicare meetings for Nevada County:

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m., Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley.

Thursday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m., Players Pizza, 10161 Commercial Ave. Penn Valley.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley.

The meetings are free of charge and will be conducted by Nevada County residents Bill and Rita Anderson.

Bill Anderson is honored to serve over 1,000 Medicare recipients, at no-added cost. He has authored the soon to be published book, "How to Navigate Medicare, Start-to-Finish."

He is licensed and certified to present and provide Medicare Supplements, Part D Drug plans, and the Medicare Advantage plans in 10 states.

Those attending may find it helpful to bring their list of drugs, Medicare card and doctor information.

Registration is not required but appreciated by calling 530-432-7988 or by email at Bill@MedicareDoneRight.com.

For a list of future community meetings please go to http://www.MedicareDoneRight.com.