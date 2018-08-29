Filming underway for ‘Thru the Lens 2018’

The winners of Nevada County Television & Digital Media Center's "Thru the Lens 2018" screenwriting competition have been busy assembling their crews and casts and are now fully immersed in a summer of movie making. More than a few have called it a "wrap" and have moved on to the post-production process.

I had the pleasure of visiting the sets of two films in the past month, "Retrospect" (screenplay by Karen Busse) and "The River" (screenplay by Julie Lipson). It's fascinating to watch how each team approaches the filmmaking process.

Busse made her first 10-minute film for last year's event. That film, "Legacy of Love," received the People's Choice Award. This year's film, "Retrospect," features Busse's daughter, Amber, a veteran thespian, and Robert Rossman. Rossman is known locally for his work with Sierra Stages.

"The River" is screenwriter Julie Lipson's first filmmaking foray. Lipson, an experienced screenplay writer, played the director role for her first time in this 10-minute film shot locally in downtown Nevada City and at the Yuba River.

It's exciting to see these film productions unfold, and it will be even more exciting to see them debut on the silver screen at the Red Carpet Gala Premiere on Monday night, Oct. 1, at the historic Del Oro Theatre.

Tickets are now available on Brown Paper Tickets and on Nevada County Television's website. NCTV is also very excited to announce that the After Party with be held at Grass Valley Brewing Company's new downtown Grass Valley location. Ticket holders to the Red Carpet Gala may also attend the After Party.

In July, NCTV held a members-only picnic at the home of Board President Terry McAteer. It was truly rewarding to be able to network with new and old members alike, and to discuss and plan new projects. Everyone enjoyed hot dogs (even vegetarian dogs were offered) and the music of member Gary Logan and friends.

The Media Center is finally fulfilling its destiny as a creative hub and center for innovation in this community. Some new changes in the works are extended hours and "Lounge Lizard Thursdays."

On Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Media Lounge, at our New Mohawk Drive location, is open to all members. Members can drop in to work on scripts, edit on their laptops, and mix and mingle. No reservations are required.

The Digital Media Center is also experimenting with extended hours.

From Sept. 3-6, the studio and editing suite will be open until 10 p.m. This is a test to see if members will take advantage of evening hours.

If you are a member and wish to use the facilities, be sure to schedule time to access our state-of-the-art editing suite and studio.

Public Access programming is seen on Comcast Channel 11 and Suddenlink Channel 16. County and city government meetings are found on Channels 17 (Comcast) and 18 (Suddenlink). If you don't subscribe to cable, programming can be viewed at http://www.nevadacountytv.org. If you'd like to submit your own program to NCTV, contact executive director Ramona Howard at stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org. Please check our website calendar as we are adding new events every week. The 104 New Mohawk Road studio in Nevada City is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The station is closed from noon to 1 p.m. For more info, call NCTV at 530-272-8862.