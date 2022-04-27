Film screening to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Mystic Theatre in Nevada City in partnership with the Nevada County Jewish Community Center presents a special presentation of the movie documentary “The Windermere Children” preceded by a brief talk by local resident, Dr. Eckerling, who shares his family’s personal connection to this history with his father, a survivor of the holocaust.

There will be two showings of this documentary. Please arrive at the Mystic Theatre at 240 Commercial Street (upstairs) in downtown Nevada City by 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, or Friday, April 29. The showing will begin with a 15-minute introduction by Dr. Eckerling about Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom HaShoah, and the Eckerling family connection from Dachau to England, followed by the 90-minute film. Seating is first come-first served and donations are welcomed as a benefit for the Nevada County Jewish Community Center. The Nevada County Jewish Community Center wishes to thank Ross Woodbury, owner-manager of the Mystic Theatre, for his generous offer to host this event.

Holocaust Remembrance Day, known as the Jewish holiday Yom HaShoah, commemorated on April 27-28 this year, honors the beginning of the Warsaw ghetto revolt, when Jews refused to surrender to the Nazi commandant and fought back against greater forces, inflicting significant damage and demonstrating amazing courage and spirit. In Israel, all traffic is stopped on this day to remember the 6 million Jews and 5 million other targeted groups that died at the hands of the fascist Nazi regime. With the current battle by Ukraine to stand up to the fascism coming from Putin, the day feels more relevant than ever.

About the documentary

“The Windermere Children: In Their Own Words” tells the story of the pioneering project to rehabilitate child survivors of the Holocaust on the shores of Lake Windermere. In the year that marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the Holocaust, this powerful documentary reveals a little-known story of 300 young, orphaned Jewish refugees who began new lives in England’s Lake District in the summer of 1945.

Source: Nevada County Jewish Community Center