Film on climate change to show at Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City

The Fourth Friday Film Forum presents "Carbon Nation" (2011) an optimistic, solutions-based, non-preachy, non-partisan, big tent film that shows tackling climate change actually boosts the economy, increases national security and promotes health of the planet.

The film is a compelling and relevant story that illustrates how today's solutions to climate change also address other social, economic, and national security issues. The producers of "Carbon Nation" wanted to give the public an entertaining, informed and pragmatic primer about why it's incredibly smart to be a part of the new, low-carbon economy: it's just good business.

While other climate change films have been about problems, blame and guilt, "Carbon Nation" is a film that celebrates solutions, inspiration and action.

The film shows at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way (near the Rood Center), Nevada City. After the film there will be a discussion to follow.

Suggested donation of $10 is encouraged. Free cool beverages and organic popcorn will be available.

For more information visit the Peace & Justice Center's website at ncpeace.org, or on Facebook.

Source: Peace & Justice Center