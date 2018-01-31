Film ‘Dolores’ comes to the State Theatre in Auburn
January 31, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Dolores”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: General Admission $8
INFO: Box Office http://www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156
Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "Dolores" at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Dolores Huerta is among the most important, yet least known, activists in American history. An equal partner in co-founding the first farm workers unions with Cesar Chavez, her enormous contributions have gone largely unrecognized.
Dolores tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice alongside Chavez, becoming one of the most defiant feminists of the twentieth century — and she continues the fight to this day, at age 87.
With intimate and unprecedented access to this intensely private mother to eleven, the film reveals the raw, personal stakes involved in committing one's life to social change.
'Dolores' was directed by Peter Bratt, with co-producers Brian Benson and Carlos Santana.
"A documentary of exceptional storytelling power." — CineSource.
