Standing in solidarity with people who are hungry and without a home is one way to describe the impetus behind the Hospitality House fundraiser known as “Empty Bowl” which gets underway September 7 through September 21 at various restaurants in Grass Valley and Nevada City.
While the fundraiser has morphed over the past several years, the mission remains the same. The annual event helps fund the important work of the nonprofit organization, which provides shelter, sustenance, and other vital services to hundreds of locals in need, said Hospitality House marketing and development specialist, Jessica Solis-Hernandez, “This past fiscal year we had an eleven percent increase from the previous year. We served 799 unique locals and 79,344 meals this last fiscal year. Every year we see an increase in homelessness, and we try to provide the most services to as many people as possible, so anything really helps.”
Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance. While the fundraiser was initially held at a single location with ticket holders selecting a hand-crafted bowl before enjoying a bowl (or two) of a hearty soup while gathering with others on one night, the event had to be reimagined when the pandemic made such a gathering impossible.
Now, supporters can go to several local restaurants to pick up their bowl and enjoy a specific item such as an appetizer or entrée during a two-week window. To ensure availability and appropriate staffing, each restaurant designates its own hours and days to honor the tickets. Patrons are strongly encouraged to go to www.hhshelter.org/events-fundraisers/empty-bowl/ to confirm participating dates and times at each venue before venturing out.
Each restaurant will have custom-made bowls on hand that have been donated by local artists, Solis-Hernandez explained, “Each restaurant is different. Some restaurants have a room designated for empty bowls, or they might want to provide sustenance with the bowl, or they might have a showroom where ticket holders can go in and pick out their own bowls, but each restaurant will have a variety of bowls from different artists.”
The eateries are donating the food that is included as part of the event. For example, Lola’s Restaurant inside the National Exchange in Nevada City will be serving French Onion Soup with caramelized onions, beef broth, sourdough croutons, and gruyere cheese, while Tofanelli’s in Grass Valley is offering a mild Green Ortega Chili with fresh chicken, rice, and red peppers.
Other participating restaurants in Nevada City include Sopa Thai (Tom Kah Soup); and Friar Tucks (classic Blue Cheese Wedge) and for the adventurous, both Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Company and Heartwood Eatery are donating a surprise dish. In Grass Valley, in addition to Tofanelli’s contribution, The Gold Exchange inside the Holbrooke Hotel will be offering Brisket Bowl Achiote with rice, kimchi, smoked brisket, avocado, crema, and cilantro.
Solis-Hernandez emphasized the generous donation of the meals by local restauranteurs and encourages those participating to order additional items to complete their meal, “We really want to stress that the restaurants are donating the food and service for us. Everything is donated. We are so thankful for their support. It’s the restaurants, artists, and business sponsors that also help us every year. Everything is appreciated.”
The organization is also looking for volunteers to cook at the shelter throughout the year, Solis-Hernandez said. “We are looking for volunteer individual cooks or group cooks to come into the shelter throughout the year. Our cook groups typically come in once a month. We are open to availability, but we do really have a need for weekends. They can cook with our culinary specialist at the shelter.” They are also looking for volunteers to offer other classes such as art or even a bingo night to offer the guests a little bit of fun.
Please note this “Fine Print” from the event webpage, “A limited number of tickets will be available for each participating restaurant. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance to be redeemed at participating restaurants. Each restaurant has restrictions in place when tickets can be utilized. Each restaurant features a specialty dish of their choosing.
Because each restaurant is donating its own signature dish and staff time to make Empty Bowl possible, we kindly ask that all ticketholders, PLEASE, patronize these restaurants by purchasing appetizers, drinks, desserts, and more. Like many in the community, they’ve been affected by the pandemic, on top of a workforce shortage, so Empty Bowl is an opportunity to not only help struggling homeless Nevada County residents by purchasing a ticket but also serves as an opportunity to stand strong behind our restaurant community by purchasing delicious additions at each participating restaurant.”
This is the 17th annual Empty Bowl fundraiser, which began with local artisans who have created and donated thousands of unique hand-crafted bowls since the beginning. Solis-Hernandez said, “It was created by Chick Lotz and a couple of potters in our community who created bowls and donated them to Hospitality House, but then they thought they could do more, so they came up with Empty Bowl.”
Each year the artists create and donate hundreds of unique pieces for the event she added, “We gather 500 to 600 bowls each year. Every artist has their own style. It is amazing to see.”
One hundred percent of the $40 ticket goes directly to the Hospitality House Emergency operations. Solis-Hernandez said, “So every dollar makes a difference in someone’s life. So, when we try to get someone into housing, case management, we provide all the services, transportation, so it keeps our organization’s emergency operations going.”
The Empty Bowl fundraiser is a unique way to get something while you give something to an organization that continues to see an increase in need. Solis-Hernandez concluded, “It takes a lot of work to create these bowls. It is amazing what they do to keep this event going. Everything helps to help our organization provide services. We are really appreciative.”
