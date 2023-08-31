Standing in solidarity with people who are hungry and without a home is one way to describe the impetus behind the Hospitality House fundraiser known as “Empty Bowl” which gets underway September 7 through September 21 at various restaurants in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

While the fundraiser has morphed over the past several years, the mission remains the same. The annual event helps fund the important work of the nonprofit organization, which provides shelter, sustenance, and other vital services to hundreds of locals in need, said Hospitality House marketing and development specialist, Jessica Solis-Hernandez, “This past fiscal year we had an eleven percent increase from the previous year. We served 799 unique locals and 79,344 meals this last fiscal year. Every year we see an increase in homelessness, and we try to provide the most services to as many people as possible, so anything really helps.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com