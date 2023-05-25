On Friday, May 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public to celebrate the opening reception for their Figurative Works show, featuring 25 artists’ paintings, drawings and sculptural artworks.
The artists at ASiF encourage locals to bring friends and family visitors, to kick off the Memorial Day weekend with them and this talented community of local artists, with a glass of wine — and a gallery full of beautiful inspirational works — while enjoying live jazz and classical piano music by G.S. Young.
ASiF’s Gallery is open to the public on Saturdays from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. and daily for classes and programs to student artists of all ages. The Figurative Works exhibition will be on display through July 2.
Participating srtists include: Eileen Blodgett; Deborah Bridges; Roseanne Burke; Sharon Davisson; Jonathan Finegold; Laurence Fogiel; Dori Greenbaum; Cheri Guerrette; Barbara Harris; Della Heywood; Claudia Jeffers; Ginney Lenior; Susan Michalski; Kurt Niederhaus; Louise Renehan; Amanda Paoletti; Gailyn Porter; Risa Roseman; Paul Sabin; Faye Schoolcraft; Sarah Whooley; Juliette Morris Williams; Robin Wallace; Kathryn Wronski; Lani Zila
GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT ASiF
The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF), a 4,000 square foot, fully-equipped studio art center that opened its doors in 2008, offering classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local and visiting artists. Their mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where are can be made, displayed and appreciated.
ASiF is home to more than 17 studio artists and instructors, offering classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, pottery, sculpture and more!
The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to www.asifstudios.com or call 530-274-7000.