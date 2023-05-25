On Friday, May 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public to celebrate the opening reception for their Figurative Works show, featuring 25 artists’ paintings, drawings and sculptural artworks.

The artists at ASiF encourage locals to bring friends and family visitors, to kick off the Memorial Day weekend with them and this talented community of local artists, with a glass of wine — and a gallery full of beautiful inspirational works — while enjoying live jazz and classical piano music by G.S. Young.