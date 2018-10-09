FiftyFifty wins Brewery Group of the Year

TRUCKEE — FiftyFifty Brewing Co. piled up the awards last month at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

Competing against nearly 8,500 other entries from more than 2,400 breweries, FiftyFifty achieved the highest accolade a brewery can obtain from the festival, Brewery Group of the Year.

"When we started, we anchored on our belief that if it tastes good, it is good," said Cofounder and Chief Experience Officer Alicia Barr in a statement. "We continue to make quality our top priority and while our team is always looking for ways to innovate across the process, in the end, taste is all that matters."

FiftyFifty Brewing began in 2007, and has since expanded by building Truckee's first global production facility, allowing the company to deliver its product to 22 states and 13 different countries.

"When we left our corporate jobs in 2007, we believed we could find balance for ourselves by making world-class beer, and creating a world-class business, right here in Truckee," said Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Andy Barr in a statement.

"It's amazing to look back now, (11) years later and see over 100 employees, a new state of the art facility and now this award from (Great American Beer Festival). We couldn't be more honored on behalf of our team, and the businesses we're building. We intend to use this as motivation to continue to deliver amazing beers to our local and global community."

Recommended Stories For You

Aside from claiming this year's title for brewery group of the year, FiftyFifty piled on a trio of awards for its individual beers.

The brewery's Bananenhängematte captured a gold medal in the German-Style Wheat Ale category. FiftyFifty also had its flagship brew, Eclipse, take bronze in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout category, and its I Did It All For The Cookie took third in the Specialty Beer category.

Eclipse, a barrel-aged imperial stout, is the three-time defending European Beer Star Awards gold medal winner in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer category.

Awards for 2018 will be announced midway through fall.

Visit FiftyFiftyBrewing.com for more information.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.