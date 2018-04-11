Fiddling around: Genticorum returns for their CD release concert at the Off Center Stage at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $20 general admission. Tickets available at BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.stringsconcerts.org

WHERE: Off Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 315 Richardson Street, Grass Valley

Over the past 15 years Genticorum have become a fixture on the international world, trad, folk and Celtic music circuit.

The band's five albums met with critical acclaim in Canada, the United States and Europe, winning both the Canadian Folk Ensemble of the Year and Canadian Folk Album of the Year awards.

Known for their energy and stage presence, Genticorum have given more than 800 concerts in more than 15 countries.

In 2014 they were featured performers at Alasdair Fraser's Sierra Fiddle Camp and the Nevada City Ceilidh in the Park.

Firmly rooted in the soil of their native land, the energetic and original traditional "power trio" also incorporates the dynamism of today's North American and European folk cultures in their music.

They weave precise and intricate fiddle, flute and accordion work, gorgeous vocal harmonies, energetic foot percussion and guitar accompaniment into a big and jubilant musical feast.

Their distinctive sound, sense of humor and stage presence makes them a supreme crowd pleaser.

Pascal Gemme is a leading light in Quebec's traditional music scene. Known as much for his original compositions as his fine interpretation of traditional tunes, Gemme is the fiddler, singer and arranger of the band, Genticorum, whose CDs have met with critical acclaim in several countries.

From a young age, the fiddle music and songs of his native province have captivated him.

After graduating with a degree in composition and band arrangements at Montreal's St. Laurent College, he immersed himself in the traditional music around him, playing, collecting and recording music found all over Quebec. He has developed a vast knowledge and is a leading exponent of the music.

Yann Falquet is a very active and creative acoustic guitar player on the Québécois music scene. He has explored many styles of music and completed a Bachelor's degree in Jazz.

Since then, he has developed a personal guitar style for Québec folk music, inspired by the playing of the accompanists of different cultures (Brittany, Scandinavia, Ireland, North America).

His involvement in the province's traditional music scene has brought Falquet to perform on numerous recordings, and to tour regularly throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia with Genticorum but also with JUNO award-winning Celtic and world group The McDades, the Jean-François Bélanger Trio and with cellist Natalie Haas.

Nicholas Williams has developed a reputation as a versatile and sought-after musician in the traditional music scenes of Québec and New England.

His rhythmic yet nuanced style of flute playing draws from Irish and Scottish traditions, as well as from his studies of classical North Indian music.

After completing a BFA in world music and composition at York University, Williams moved to Québec in 2000, where he has enjoyed exploring the common ground of his own diverse musical experiences with the rich Québécois musical tradition.

Also an accomplished accordion and piano player, he has been a member of the band Crowfoot since 2005, plays with fiddler Laura Risk, and in the Alex Kehler & Nicholas Williams duo.