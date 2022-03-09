Fiber artist’s work on display at Art Works
On Saturday, March 12, Fabric Artist Beth Leydon will be demonstrating the magic of “nuno” felting using recycled silk and wool fibers to create beautiful, lightweight scarves and fabric.
Beth said ”Since childhood, I have been a maker and creator. Guided by my mother, I learned a range of ‘old school’ fiber handicrafts. In school, I took every art class I could fit into my schedule. In 2011 I was exposed to a simple felting technique and dove headlong into this ancient and ever evolving textile art form. I craft one-of-a-kind pieces utilizing wet and ‘nuno’ felting processes. Wool, yarn, silk and other fibers are transformed into functional and wearable art. Scarves, hats, slippers, vests, purses and decorative vessels are among the items that I create. I enjoy experimenting and hand dyeing and hunting thrift stores for garments to be repurposed. Locally sourced materials are utilized whenever possible.“
Beth offers classes and workshops at her home studio as well as community maker spaces. She will be demonstrating at the Gallery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week. Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find us at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/
Source: Art Works Gallery
KNOW & GO
WHO: Beth Leydon, fiber artist
MORE INFO: Email fibergarten@gmail.com or visit http://www.fibergarten.com
WHAT: Second Saturday Spotlight
WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: March 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.
