The Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Artist in Action event will feature fiber artist Beth Leydon on Saturday, February 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. Beth will be demonstrating the art of Nuno felting.
Some art graces the wall, some sits beautifully on the mantle. The pieces created by fiber artist Leydon are designed to be worn; draped around your shoulders or atop your head. Wearable art created by felting wool, silk and other fibers together is her creative niche.
Leydon first learned felting by observing a friend stabbing wool into a pair of slippers with a very sharp, barbed needle. Her interest was sparked, she fell down the “YouTube rabbit hole” and came out the other end as an accomplished felt maker.
Having grown up with a mother who taught her to sew, knit and embroider, fiber craft and handmade gifts were valued in Beth’s family. Discovering another form and process that involved fabrics, yarn and wool was a natural progression for her. She avoids the sharp, barbed needles in favor of soapy water and bubble wrap as the preferred tools. “Nuno” or laminated felt is created by layering sheer fabric on top of drafts of loose wool fibers then wetting the piece with soapy water, providing manual agitation; rubbing, rolling and kneading. This coaxes the wool fiber to migrate into the silk and then bond by further agitation to create a unique piece of fiber art. “It’s like finger painting with silk and wool,” she says. Vests, shawls, scarves, purses and hats are among the items she creates with this method.
In addition to experimenting in her felt making, she enjoys teaching this art form to others. Semi private classes and felting parties are available in her home studio and she will be offering a series of classes at ASIF Visual Art Center this year as well: http://fibergarten.com/
Leydon’s other vocation is that of a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. In this avenue of her life, she invites creativity in the form of another fiber art: SoulColage. As a SoulCollage facilitator, she guides participants to create their personal deck of cards, mini collages, to be used for personal guidance and self discovery.
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, sculptures and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.