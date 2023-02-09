The Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Artist in Action event will feature fiber artist Beth Leydon on Saturday, February 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. Beth will be demonstrating the art of Nuno felting.

Some art graces the wall, some sits beautifully on the mantle. The pieces created by fiber artist Leydon are designed to be worn; draped around your shoulders or atop your head. Wearable art created by felting wool, silk and other fibers together is her creative niche.