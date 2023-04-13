MAGIC-GIANT-Press-Photo-Group-1

Hailed as “The most festive band of the festival circuit”, MAGIC GIANT brings their incredible show to Miners Foundry Friday, April 14 beginning at 8 p.m.

 Provided photo

Asserting that “you don’t have to be big to be a giant,” MAGIC GIANT is a trio of multi-instrumentalists Austin Bisnow, Zambricki Li, and Brian “Zang” Zangi. Since its formation in 2014, when songwriting partners Bisnow and Li saw a video of now-bandmate Zang salsa dancing, the band has played numerous festivals including Foothill favorite Lightning in a Bottle, Wanderlust, Electric Forest, BottleRock, Coachella, Firefly, and Nevada County’s own California WorldFest. They have sold out legendary venues, including The Troubadour in Hollywood, and toured with artists such as Mike Posner, Eric Hutchinson, Beats Antique, American Authors, and Atlas Genius.