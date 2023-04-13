Hailed as “The most festive band of the festival circuit”, MAGIC GIANT brings their incredible show to Miners Foundry Friday, April 14 beginning at 8 p.m.
Asserting that “you don’t have to be big to be a giant,” MAGIC GIANT is a trio of multi-instrumentalists Austin Bisnow, Zambricki Li, and Brian “Zang” Zangi. Since its formation in 2014, when songwriting partners Bisnow and Li saw a video of now-bandmate Zang salsa dancing, the band has played numerous festivals including Foothill favorite Lightning in a Bottle, Wanderlust, Electric Forest, BottleRock, Coachella, Firefly, and Nevada County’s own California WorldFest. They have sold out legendary venues, including The Troubadour in Hollywood, and toured with artists such as Mike Posner, Eric Hutchinson, Beats Antique, American Authors, and Atlas Genius.
MAGIC GIANT released their self-titled EP in 2015 and were quickly named “Artists on the Verge” by New Music Seminar. Their song “Let It Burn” was called “a summer festival anthem” on NPR and the song charted on Billboard’s Alternative Top 30, where it was described as “inspiring mass dance-alongs”. The track rose to #1 on KROQ’s Locals Only, and #4 on Spotify’s US Viral 50. The group was named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Artists You Need to Know” that same year. The rise continued with their 2017 release In the Wind, for which they were picked as Elvis Duran’s “Artist of the Month” and became ALT 98.7’s “Artist in Residence”. Their single “Set on Fire” was named “perfect music festival fare” and also topped many Alternative charts.
Lead singer Bisnow has written and produced No. 1 songs for David Guetta, Big Time Rush, Jon Batiste & Stay Human, and more. He was a featured artist and co-writer on Paul Oakenfold’s “Who Do You Love” and has collaborated with numerous artists including Akon, Diplo, Adam Levine, will.i.am, and the K Pop group Beast. During the coronavirus lockdown the group created and hosted a digital music festival called “Live from Quarantine” and raised over $100,000 for COVID-19-related causes. They also host the intimate musical festival/summer camp Camp Misfits in Mendocino.
Nevada County is where many festival followers camp in the off-season, but you won’t want to miss this circuit staple up close, in person, and indoors at Miners Foundry with special guest Mobley opening the show.