Feminist Film Series — Sierra College to hose film screenings and conversations in Grass Valley

ROCKLIN — As part of Women's History Month, the Women and Gender Studies Department of Sierra College will be holding a series of compelling and award winning films followed by expert led conversations. The free films are open to the public and held at 6:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center N12 on the Nevada County Campus in Grass Valley.

The films

March 14 — "What I Want my Words to do to You," is an unprecedented look into the minds and hearts of the women inmates of New York's Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. The film goes inside a writing workshop led by playwright and activist Eve Ensler, as the women explore the nature of their crimes and the extent of their own culpability. The conversation following the film will be led by professor Anya Stanger.

March 21 — "Pray the Devil Back to Hell" is a movie chronicling the remarkable story of the Liberian women who came together to end a bloody civil war and bring peace to their shattered country. Armed only with white t-shirts and the courage of their convictions, they demanded a resolution to the country's civil war. The conversation following the film will be led by professor Dr. Kathleen Taylor.

Women's Studies at Sierra Sollege is an interdisciplinary major based on the premise that gender is a historical variable that affects the social, economic, and political structure of our society as well as the everyday lives of women and men.

Employing a wide range of perspectives from disciplines such as history, literature, philosophy, sociology, psychology, art, anthropology, and biology, students will explore and examine how these disciplines pertain to women and how women have contributed to the cultural and sociological landscape.

For more information contact Dr. Kathleen Taylor at ktaylor@sierracollege.edu.