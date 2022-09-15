Female powerhouse ‘Zepparella’ returns to Miners Foundry

“I just love the people of Nevada City. It feels like a home show, and we are looking forward to it," cofounder and drummer of Zepparella, Clementine said.

Provided photo

The powerhouse quartet of female artists who make up the incomparable Zepparella return to the Miners Foundry tonight, bringing strong vocals and musicianship to loyal fans who return time and time again to enjoy the music of what is arguably one of the greatest bands of all time, as the name implies, Led Zeppelin.

Zepparella was formed in 2004 as a means for the players to learn the music of Led Zeppelin. Cofounder and drummer Clementine said she formed the band to become a better drummer and has taken her mission to heart. “We started out because we each wanted to learn the music of the players. I wanted to learn John Bonham’s drum parts because I thought it would make me a better drummer. I wanted to get close to the magic I felt in his drumming, in my drumming.”

Joined by vocalist Anna Kristina with Gretchen Mann on guitar and Holly West on bass, the foursome replicates the Zeppelin catalog with first rate musicianship and powerful improvisation. Guitarist Gretchen Mann is said to have loved Jimmy Page’s guitar playing longer than she has played and self-taught bassist, Holly West is honing vocal chops as well as developing an impressive stage presence.

Skeptics will be quickly converted. Clementine said there are always a few folks in the audience who begin the evening with arms folded, which she can understand, “This music is part of people’s lives and so dear to them and has been with them at every milestone and they don’t want to see someone get up there and not do it justice.” She added that the focus of the band is to make certain they are doing their absolute best at each performance and then letting the listener decide.

The success and popularity of the band would indicate that their best is beyond expectation. Each member has a love for Led Zeppelin — the music, and the repertoire. Clementine said audience members can expect to hear the hits, along with a few deep dives into the iconic catalog but there is one song they will not be playing, “We decided long ago that we would leave one song sacred and that is Stairway to Heaven.”

Each member of the band is clearly a devoted and dedicated musician. Clementine explained, “When I started the band with (guitarist) Gretchen Mann, we always wanted it to be a band and never wanted to appear as a collection of musicians. We really nurture a deep musical and performance connection on stage. We are in it with each other. That has always been the primary goal.”

The foursome stays true to the music, so people can sing along, but there are also opportunities for them to stretch out and connect with each other as players. Audience member will hear the music of Led Zeppelin, but will hear and experience the talent of Zepparella as well.

As to performing at the Miners Foundry, “I get to sound as much like Bonham as I can in any venue because of the high ceilings and the beams. I just love playing there,” Clementine concluded. “I just love the people of Nevada City. It feels like a home show, and we are looking forward to it.”

Source: Miners Foundry