Feelin’ country? — Gold Miners Inn offers New Year’s Eve party packages with a Country-Western theme in Grass Valley

The Gold Miners Inn is preparing for their boot scootin' country-western theme New Year's Eve party on Sunday.

There will be a country-western band, line dancing, and lessons to help guests kick up their heels like the pros.

Gold Miners Inn is offering two varieties of New Year's Eve party packages, and one includes a hotel room to keep guests off the roads that night.

In the hotel's Grand Ballroom, Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield will play a repertoire of hits with its signature Bakersfield/Classic Country sound. The band, influenced by great artists such as Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and Dwight Yoakam, prides itself on keeping alive the traditional sound that originated in Bakersfield.

Before the band takes the stage and during band breaks, a professional instructor will offer line dancing lessons.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and dancing begins at 8 p.m. and ends after midnight.

Cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase.

The Gold Miners Inn is located in downtown Grass Valley at 121 Bank Street. For more information, and to see the several package deals they have available, visit GoldMinersInn.com.

For reservations, call 530-477-1700.