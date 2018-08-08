Feel the rhythm, feel the ride: Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads at the Elks Lodge in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $25 members, $27 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, or at the BriarPatch Food Coop — 530-272-5333. Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

Music of the Talking Heads will be performed reggae style when The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series presents Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads on Friday, Aug. 17, at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge.

The Talking Dreads is the brainchild of Jamaican born Mystic Bowie, best known as a vocalist of the Tom Tom Club, the hit side project of Talking Heads co-founders Chris Franz and Tina Weymouth.

The Talking Dreads deliver iconic hits driven by joyous rhythms and jubilant island vibes. The Talking Heads hits — "Pyscho Killer," "Burning Down the House," "This Must Be The Place" and many more — re-imagined reggae/Caribbean style.

Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz said, "The combination of classic Heads lyrics and Caribbean/reggae rhythms is a total home run! Talking Dreads' sound is tight, and everyone from the lead singer to the band members to the back up singers is 100 percent professional."

Since debuting his Talking Dreads project live at the High Times Music Festival on the beach in Negril in late 2015, the charismatic Jamaican-born singer and performer has electrified audiences at shows across North America.

"Talking Dreads is much more than a cover band," Bowie said. "I am very much drawing on my own musical culture and history to make these amazing songs my own, while at the same time preserving the integrity of the Talking Heads songs.

"I've always felt that reggae's dance-inspiring, feel good vibe is universal, as are many of the band's songs. And don't forget their intelligent, powerful lyrics, which are fun to sing and shine fresh light on through this new fusion of styles."

Bowie complements the 11 Talking Heads re-imaginings on Talking Dreads with his own unique, Jamaica-fied spin on two songs originated by other artists that are near and dear to his heart — "Piece of My Heart," best known for its hit version by Big Brother & The Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin, and the Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Street."

Bowie has been awarded two Certificates of Special Recognition from The Overseas Maroon Council and the Accompong Primary and Junior High School in Jamaica for his efforts supporting the indigenous Maroon community.

"I am very committed to the Maroon traditions and passing these down to the younger generation, along with the principles of what it means to be part of our tribe," Bowie said. "No matter where I am living or performing in the world, I am entrenched in these sacred roots."