Farrow & The Peach Leaves to play free Foundry show

Local rock/country outfit Farrow & The Peach Leaves will play a show at Nevada City’s Miners Foundry on Friday, April 1. There is no cover charge.

Farrow & The Peach Leaves began in 2016 when a group of Nevada County friends got together each Wednesday night to play music together. It grew into a beloved local band that has since released two full albums and gained an impressive number of followers both in and out of the region. Audiences can expect to hear both originals and some favorite covers.

The group collectively said: “We love playing our hometown so much and the support from the community always makes us feel wonderful, especially at the Miner’s Foundry. We are so grateful to have a venue in downtown Nevada City that is so rich with history and full of character.”

Admission for this event is free. Miners Foundry will offer a no-host bar with snacks available for purchase.

The safety of all guests, staff, volunteers, and performing artists remains the highest priority at the Miners Foundry as the COVID pandemic continues. Guests are encouraged to review Miners Foundry safety protocols before purchasing tickets.





For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center