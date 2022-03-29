Farrow & The Peach Leaves to play free Foundry show
Local rock/country outfit Farrow & The Peach Leaves will play a show at Nevada City’s Miners Foundry on Friday, April 1. There is no cover charge.
Farrow & The Peach Leaves began in 2016 when a group of Nevada County friends got together each Wednesday night to play music together. It grew into a beloved local band that has since released two full albums and gained an impressive number of followers both in and out of the region. Audiences can expect to hear both originals and some favorite covers.
The group collectively said: “We love playing our hometown so much and the support from the community always makes us feel wonderful, especially at the Miner’s Foundry. We are so grateful to have a venue in downtown Nevada City that is so rich with history and full of character.”
Admission for this event is free. Miners Foundry will offer a no-host bar with snacks available for purchase.
The safety of all guests, staff, volunteers, and performing artists remains the highest priority at the Miners Foundry as the COVID pandemic continues. Guests are encouraged to review Miners Foundry safety protocols before purchasing tickets.
For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.
Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Farrow & The Peach Leaves
WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City
WHEN: Friday, April 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040
TICKETS: Free
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User