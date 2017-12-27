Farm to Fork New Year’s Eve dinner at The Stonehouse in Nevada City

WHAT: Seven course New Year’s Eve dinner with dinner show by Valerie V at newly renovated Stonehouse

In celebration of their 2017 Grand Opening, four-star cuisine is front and center this New Year's Eve from 6-9 p.m. as The Stonehouse will present a premier seven course custom meal under the direction of Head Chef Jesse Hanshaw.

Aided by Sous Chefs Ron Tanaka and Renee Medina, the showcase menu will include six separate courses plus a desert by Pastry Chef Christine Cain.

The New Year's Eve extravaganza will also include entertainment by one of Sacramento's leading Jazz vocalists Valerie V, leading an all-star ensemble that includes Bill Douglas, John Girton, and Chet Chwalik.

The cost for both the seven course menu and the entertainment is $100 per person. Reservations are recommended and available through http://www.stonehouse.io or call 530-265-5050.

"It has been our great fortune to have Jesse (Hanshaw) lead our first rate team of chefs, and with the recent additions of Paul Jordan as our lead server and Cassandra (King) as our sommelier, we are now proud to cap off an eventful year with what is sure to be a memorable evening of dining and entertainment," said Jonathan Rowe (owner).

Built in 1882, the newly restored historic landmark underwent extensive renovations including hand-cut stone walls and beautiful reclaimed timber, and includes two glamorous bar areas, a premier stage with state-of-the-art audio, world class entertainment, and fine dining offered in multiple dining rooms including a stone wine cavern.