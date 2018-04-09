Family issues? Class on finding ways to heal violence in the home & in the community in Grass Valley

Have you ever thought about how the power of love can heal crises of all kinds in your personal life? And how the power of love practiced in the community can diminish crime, bullying, gang activity and more?

Spiritual healer, teacher, and interfaith advocate Maryl Walters thinks about it all the time; she will be speaking about how we can find ways to heal violence in our families and our communities at First Church, Christ Scientist in Grass Valley.

"Acts of violence are preventable through dialogue and prayer," said Walters, a lecturer, and practitioner of Christian Science healing. "The love of God brings peace to ourselves and our communities."

Walters will present a talk titled, "Healing Violence Through Divine Love" at 2 p.m. Sunday at 375 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley.

For 40 years, Walters has been helping people find solutions to their own and world problems through the practical Christianity found in the classic book, "Science, and Health with Key to the Scriptures," by Mary Baker Eddy.

Walters is a member of the Christian Science board of lectureship; she is a spiritual healer and teacher active in interfaith communities and the National Council of Churches.