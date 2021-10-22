Family Fun Day to offer free entertainment, activities

The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley will hold its fall-themed Family Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. The event is meant to offer a variety of entertainment and activities to families with children. All are welcome to attend.

There will be a costume contest (with prizes) and entertainment will be provided by dance troupe AirAligned. A Halloween dance tutorial will be taught by Chanthou Lam. Artist Lucy Galbraith will be on hand to paint faces, and magician Nick Federoff will amaze audiences with his sleight-of-hand illusions. Kids will also have the chance to have balloons made and decorate their own pumpkins, in anticipation of Halloween.

Family Fun Days are held four times a year at The Center, which has undergone an extensive renovation. The series is in line with the goal of The Center for the Arts, which is to make art and culture accessible to all within the community and beyond.

COVID protocols will be followed per current recommended guidelines. Like many other businesses The Center is adapting to follow the latest coronavirus directives and recommendations.

For more information please visit thecenterforthearts.org.

Source: The Center for the Arts

KNOW & GO WHAT: Family Fun Day WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TICKETS: Free admission MORE INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/family-fun-day/