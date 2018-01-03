Family duo to release new album at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

WHERE: Off Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 315 Richardson Street, Grass Valley

The father/daughter team of Cat Girton and John Girton will debut new and vintage material together and separately in the Off Center Stage at The Center for the Arts.

Cat Girton has been writing and performing music for most of her life. At age 7, she first sang onstage as a part of the Girtons Three, with her father John and her mother Linda Girton.

At 13, she recorded and produced her first original album, "Soundtrack of Your Life," which included vocals, guitar, and synthesizer.

She continued to perform music throughout her time in high school, writing original songs including "2-Faced", "Just a Dream" and "Break Me Like Glass".

Following a hiatus from music in order to study chemistry at UC Santa Cruz, Cat Girton went on to self produce a second studio album, "Local Vocals and Bizarre Guitar."

This album features several different genres, with heavy pop-rock and '80s influences.

Recommended Stories For You

She has performed her original music at bars, restaurants, wineries, weddings, street fairs, and at the Burning Man festival in 2016.

In addition, she has performed with folk duo Faces & Aces and the Crackerjack Jazz Band. She will debut songs from her newest album, "In Another Life" at the show.

"After working on this album for the past two years, I'm so excited to finally share it. I feel blessed that my dad, who is such a gifted musician, could join me on the album and for this show," Cat Girton said.

John Girton is well known throughout the world for his work as lead guitarist with the group Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks.

He recorded three albums with the group, and also wrote and arranged material for them.

He was also featured as guitarist, saxophonist, clarinetist, and occasional mandolinist with the popular vocalist, Maria Muldaur for many years.

After numerous international tours, John Girton started his own group in the San Francisco area.

The Girtones played a blend of jazz, swing and blues in Oregon and California, sometimes including singer Maria Muldaur as a member.

John Girton has made several solo tours of England, where he performed in concerts and clubs.

These days he performs locally and is quite active in the Nevada County Music scene.

He currently performs solo jazz guitar at various venues in the Foothills area of California and has recently released a new CD called, "You Are There," which was produced at John's Nugget Studios in Grass Valley.

John Girton has been playing music professionally for over 40 years as an instrumentalist, vocalist, recording artist, studio musician, and composer.

His original songs are a mixture of jazz, swing, blues and folk music, with a bit of humor thrown in for good measure. You can hear some of these tunes on his latest CD, "Greatest Hits."