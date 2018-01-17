Famed chamber ensemble to perform in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $35 general admission, youth 5-17 free with purchase of general admission ticket, must be reserved in advance by calling 530-273-3990

InConcert Sierra will host the musical giants of Romanticism — Antonin Dvorak and Johannes Brahms — as they take center stage Sunday, in a riveting program by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. The world-renowned chamber ensemble from New York will take the stage at 2 p.m., juxtaposing these legendary composers.

Contemporaries and friends, Dvorak and Brahms drew mutual inspiration from each other, and it was to Brahms' gypsy-inspired Hungarian Dances that Dvorak turned for his own Slavonic Dances, which proved a sure-fire hit with audiences ever since its premiere. These masterpieces are among the most famous and the most performed works in the piano four-hands repertoire.

Brahms' C minor Piano Trio — a work of searing intensity and epic proportions — can be heard before intermission, while Dvorak's Piano Quintet in A major, one of the finest piano quintets in the repertoire, brings the program to a thrilling close. Like most of Dvorak's output, it is filled with melodic inspiration, rhythmic vitality, emotional impact, and that particular nationalistic voice in his music that is undeniably his own, according to the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center is one of 11 constituents of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the largest performing arts complex in the world. Through its performance, education, and recording/broadcast activities, it draws more people to chamber music than any other organization of its kind.

For their Grass Valley program, the ensemble will feature co-artistic director, pianist Wu Han and a cohort of some of the most exciting young artists on their distinguished roster: pianist Michael Brown, violinists Paul Huang and Chad Hoopes, violist Matthew Lipman, and cellist Dmitri Atapine.

There will be a pre-concert forum at 1:15 p.m. hosted by Aileen James, Doctorate of Musical Arts, and featuring members of the ensemble.

Tickets to the Sunday concert are $35 and can be purchased by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org and in person at BriarPatch Co-op.

There are a limited number of free passes for youth aged 5-17, with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Youth passes must be reserved in advance by calling InConcert Sierra at 530-273-3990.

The concert will be at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, in Grass Valley. For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.