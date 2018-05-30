Face lift: The Center for the Arts breaks ground for renovation and announces a new series

WHAT: Multi-million dollar renovation to venue & The Center OnTheGo series kicks off this summer to continue innovative programming during construction

The Center for the Arts, Nevada County's premiere performing arts organization, broke ground on Tuesday, May 29, to start a long-anticipated multi-million dollar renovation. While The Center prepares to unveil exciting updates to its main facility, The Center's signature programming will continue through The Center OnTheGo series.

From intimate cabaret performances to comedy competitions, gallery exhibits — and of course — the best in live music and theatre, The Center OnTheGo will bring a variety of diverse acts to creative locations throughout the Foothills.

The Grand Re-opening is expected for early Spring 2019, featuring an entirely new Main Stage Theatre (among other new features).

The total capacity of the space increased from 310 to 492, with an extremely flexible floor plan that will allow The Center to program more events in its own home. With the square footage of the dance floor doubled, increased seating capacity, and expanded amenities both backstage for artists and front of house for our patrons, The Center will be able to host a huge variety of events, from dance concerts to cabaret nights, comedy shows and banquets.

Greatly improving the artist and audience experience, state-of-the-art seating, expanded lobby and gallery space and 23-foot bar, a world class sound system and more green rooms are just a taste of the complete plan. The sound system is made possible by the generosity of Helen and John Meyer of Meyer Sound in Berkeley, Calif.

Helen and John Meyer are pioneers in cutting edge sound. Since 1979 they have created innovative systems for Academy Award–winning filmmakers, Nobel laureates, Broadway shows and touring rock bands. They created the Grateful Dead's famous "Wall of Sound" and Francis Ford Coppola's custom system for the release of "Apocalypse Now."

Recommended Stories For You

Their state-of-the-art Leopard System reproduces audio with extraordinary accuracy, captivating audiences with both power and subtle musical detail offering precise sound to every seat in the house.

The remodel will also allow for much-needed upgrades to The Center's accessibility for those with disabilities. Ramps at the front entrance of the lobby and accessible seating will be incorporated into the new building design, making the space even more inclusive for the entire community.

The Center is also excited to announce the installation of a state-of-the-art Copper Loop Assistive Hearing Device for the hearing impaired. The system will provide customized, crystal clear sound directly to cochlear implants or hearing aids with T-Coils. The system eliminates background noise and echo by sending the audio signal directly to the hearing aid without extra equipment or devices to connect or put over the ears.

The Center recognizes the important role it plays in bringing the arts to Nevada County. Therefore, The Center is launching a new programming series called Center OnTheGo. During the renovation of the venue, The Center OnTheGo series will take patrons on an exciting journey to new venues in Nevada County, including shows at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Grass Valley Elks Lodge, the Foothills Event Center and the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union High School — just to name a few.

Former Executive Director Julie Baker is currently the programming consultant for this new series. She brings to the table an intimate knowledge of The Center's audience and years of experience presenting innovative programming in Nevada County and beyond.

Coming soon

OnTheGo programming will range from our large scale marquee productions down to more intimate gatherings like speaker series and comedy nights or pop-up gallery exhibitions.

Country music star Clint Black kicks off The Center's OnTheGo series this summer, taking place June 28 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The Center will be busy producing the 22nd annual California WorldFest in July (July 12-15 — worldfest.net for tickets and more info) and will return with a stacked lineup of events on the calendar in August.

The OnTheGo series also recently announced Rock n' Roll Hall of Famers Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes, coming to Grass Valley on Saturday, Aug. 11, at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now via The Center's website.

Stay tuned on Facebook, Instagram and The Center's website for details and a full calendar of OnTheGo events as well as updates and exclusive sneak peeks behind the scenes of the renovation.

Source: The Center for the Arts