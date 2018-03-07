Exploring photographs at Artists’ Studio in the Foothills with Seán Duggan

The Artists' Studio in the Foothills has set up an exciting retrospective exhibition ​of works ​by world renowned photographer ​and educator Seán Duggan, "From then to Now — Photographic Explorations."

The studio invites the public to celebrate the exhibition from​ 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with fine art, food, wine and live music by jazz and classical pianist, Gregory S. Young.

​At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Duggan will offer a brief talk and Q&A session on his current and upcoming line up of photography and iPhoneography classes offered at ASiF.

'From Then to Now'

Photographic Explorations includes over 30 works, from 1989 to the present, and features images captured and interpreted with a variety of different cameras, photographic mediums, and processes.

Classic silver gelatin black and white prints made in a traditional chemical darkroom share the walls with hand-manipulated one-of-a-kind Polaroid prints, analog photographic collages of Berlin shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, images of still life arrangements in the landscape made with a wooden pinhole camera, digital composites of imaginary dreamscapes, collages and composites created on iPhones, and views of the total solar eclipse last summer.

The photographic image in one form or another has been a part of Duggan's creative life for over 35 years. Over a long photographic career, his professional experiences have informed and expanded his personal explorations of this fascinating medium.

This includes working as a custom black & white darkroom printer, studio photographer, supervising the digital imaging department of a large professional photo lab, as well as teaching and authoring books on digital photography and image processing techniques.

Equally at home with both low-tech and hi-tech, Duggan creates both straight photography of the world as he experiences it, as well as elaborate multiple image composites and staged photos. His creative approach makes use of traditional analog as well as digital processes, often melding the two together.

This exhibit offers a glimpse of the creative possibilities offered by the photographic medium and provides a view onto some of the many photographic paths that Duggan has explored over the years.

Duggan is a fine art photographer, author, and photo educator. Through his writing and teaching, he has been helping photographers master digital photography and digital darkroom techniques since 1996.

He leads workshops, seminars, and photo classes at venues across the country. He also has many online courses on Photoshop, digital photography, and mobile photography on LinkedIn Learning/Lynda.com, including the popular series Mobile Photography Weekly.

He offers personalized consulting and training in the corridor between Sacramento and Grass Valley/Nevada City, as well as in the San Francisco Bay Area.

He also provides online consulting to clients across the country. His web site can be seen at http://www.seanduggan.com.

Seán Duggan's photography exhibition, "From then to Now" will be on display now through April 21. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.