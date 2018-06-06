Explore the world of books: Summer Learning Program at the library to feature free events and learning programs

The Nevada County Community Library is diving head first into a Summer Learning Program full of fun and engaging activities to keep children reading and learning all summer long.

"The most exciting part of my job is coming up with creative and new ways to get kids playing, reading, learning, and having fun in the library," said Rachel Schneider, the Youth Librarian at the Grass Valley Library — Royce Branch. "And I think we have really gone above and beyond this year to provide some amazing things for kids and teens."

The theme of this year's program is inspired by the incredible nature that surrounds Nevada County. Kids and teens are invited to Read the River with events that focus on nature, getting outdoors, and of course, the river.

The Nevada County Community Library has partnered with many local organizations that focus on teaching children about the environment, animals, science, and the outdoors including Conservation Ambassadors (formerly Wild Things), Sierra Harvest, South Yuba River Citizens League, and Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release.

What to expect

This year's Summer Learning Program starts on Saturday at the Grass Valley Library with a huge kick-off party and a visit from Mad Science Sacramento who will be performing astonishing science experiments using fire and ice.

The Summer Learning Program will continue through the summer, ending July 28 with a special finale party performance by Puppet Art Theatre Co. at Madelyn Helling Library.

The libraries will also be providing a number of interactive programs such as a Unicorn Party, a Bus Storytime (in partnership with Gold Country Transit bus), watercolor river art, a cosplay party, messy art parties, a cupcake competition, Exploring with Robots, and weekly concerts hosted by InConcert Sierra.

In addition to fun programs, the library has created a learning challenge for pre-readers, independent readers and teens.

Every person who signs up for the program will receive a free book, donated by the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries, to start them on their reading journey, and a learning log with prompts of new things for them read, places to visit or things to do.

People can sign up all summer long at any branch. Once completed, they can return the reading logs to their nearest library by July 27 to receive free ride passes for the Nevada County Fair as well as an entry into a raffle for a number of exciting prizes including a drone, a 3D Art Pen, a Sphero robot and tablet, toys and gift certificates.

"Research shows that kids who read over the summer improve their reading skills and do not lose academic skills," Lisa Nowlain, a youth librarian at the Madelyn Helling Library said, "and we wanted to support all kinds of learning. The challenges this year are really fun!"

Feeding the imagination

New to the Summer Learning Program this year is the introduction of summer lunches at the library at the Grass Valley Library — Royce Branch.

Thanks to a partnership with the Nevada County Public Health Department and the Grass Valley School District, the Grass Valley Library will be providing free lunches to children ages 0-18 throughout the summer. Lunches will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and snacks will be provided to parents thanks to a donation from Briar Patch Co-op.

Following lunch there will be interactive activities for kids that change daily which include Hang Out Monday, STEAM Tuesday, Art Wednesday, Move! Thursday and Family Friday. There is no registration or income requirement for this program so all are welcome to join.

For visitors to the Nevada County Fair, the Library will have an exhibit of artwork created at the Library this summer displayed in the Northern Mines Building.

For more information about the Summer Learning Program in Western Nevada County, please contact the Grass Valley Youth Librarian, Rachel Schneider, by email at rachel.schneider@co.nevada.ca.us or by phone at 530-470-2695 or the Madelyn Helling Youth Librarian, Lisa Nowlain, by email at lisa.nowlain@co.nevada.ca.us or by phone at 530-265-1541

A full schedule can be found at the website at http://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar

Source: Nevada County Community Library