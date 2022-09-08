Explore the ‘many moods’ of Cat Power’s ‘beautifully delicate music’ at the Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome Cat Power to the Marisa Funk Theater on Sept. 14. Presented by (((folkYEAH!))), Cat Power is the stage name of Georgia native, singer-songwriter and accomplished musician Chan Marshall.

Since 2006, Cat Power has been bravely composing emotionally raw albums that incorporate influences of punk, folk and blues on her earliest albums, and elements of gospel and soul in her later material. The constant evolution of Cat Power’s sound is exemplified by her love of cover songs, releasing three albums of covers that she uniquely transforms and inhabits, making them entirely her own.

Her latest album Covers was released in January of 2022 to critical acclaim.

While she’s amassed a strong catalog of soulful originals, she’s most renowned for interpreting other artists’ radio hits and obscure B sides with her unique dusty voice and style. No artist is out of bounds for her, as she has covered Frank Ocean, the Pogues, Billie Holiday, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Duke Ellington, Liza Minelli, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and her idol, Bob Dylan.

Not an act of laziness or filler, her cover songs are sung with such conviction that each song on Covers, and her other two albums of cover songs, whether she wrote the lyrics or not, are full of tenderness, heart and soul.

Marshall reflects, “for me, it just feels really like a normal cycle in a musician’s life, to gravitate back and through songs that have sort of created the temperance of who we are as artists or even people, because I think all people in the world, music is such a huge part of like a map of who we are, individually, in so many ways.”

On Covers, Marshall takes on recreating her own song ‘Hate’ appearing first in 2006 for her album The Greatest. A deeply personal song about her mental health struggles, on Covers the song becomes “Unhate”, inspired by the hope that she felt while being pregnant with her son.

Cat Power wrote her first song when she was 14 years old and by her third album released in 1996, What Would the Community Think, she was signed to major label Matador Records. Marshall learned to sing with her grandmother at church, because “that’s the fun part of being a Southern Baptist: singing. I had always thought it was my dad that taught me to sing because he’s the musician – he sings cover songs for a living – but it was my grandmother.”

Prior to her latest album Covers, 2018’s self-produced 10th album Wanderer was her first release in more than six years, which represented a career rebirth of sorts for Ms. Marshall. The album is built almost entirely on a foundation of guitar and piano, occasionally accompanied by light percussion. There’s only a couple of tracks that have a full band stomp; the rest are often minimal in their construction. On 2012’s Sun, Cat Power stepped outside of what seemed like her comfort zone and produced a record that incorporated synthesizers and auto-tune, including the breakthrough hit ‘Manhattan’ — a nostalgic ode to New York City.

Her Southern charm and artistic mania has kept her in the league with other female singer-songwriting icons such as Fiona Apple, Tori Amos and P.J. Harvey for three decades. Without a doubt Marshall’s storytelling and talent for radical reinvention is evident throughout her entire catalog of music.

Don’t miss an intimate night of exploring the many moods of Cat Power’s beautifully delicate music at The Center for the Arts on Sept. 14.

Source: The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome Cat Power to the Marisa Funk Theater on Sept. 14.

Submitted photo