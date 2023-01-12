The Arts Works Gallery is hosting two special events this Saturday.
The Art Works Gallery Super Second Saturday event will feature painter Susan Lobb-Porter on January 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. In her demonstration, Susan will use her iPad and the Procreate app to show how she combines existing paintings with digital elements to create entirely new images suitable for printing. You're welcome to bring your iPad along for this demo.
Following the art demo, we invite you to join us for an Artists’ Reception from 3 to 5 p.m. to celebrate our winter rotation, where our artists mix things up by moving to a new spot within the gallery. It gives us a chance to refresh our displays and present new work. The result is always striking and it's exciting to discover what each artist has been busy creating! You will have a chance to meet several artists, enjoy refreshments, and browse the latest installations.
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, sculptures and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Art Works Gallery s located at 113 Mill St. in Grass Valley.