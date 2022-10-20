Experience the music of Journey with ‘Journey Unauthorized’

"Journey Unauthorized" will perform Friday, Oct. 21, at Auburn State Theatre.

Submitted photo

Journey Unauthorized invites you to experience the group and music that defined pop culture with their multitude of classic rock-n-roll super hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” and “Any Way You Want It.” No other rendition of Journey’s music comes close to this level of performance, which has taken years of mastery and unmatched attention to detail.

Journey Unauthorized – A Salute to Journey plays at Auburn State Theatre Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Comprised of the best musicians specializing in a complete Journey concert experience, Journey Unauthorized has been entertaining the world since 2007 and has performed across the US and for our troops around the globe, including Afghanistan, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Lead Vocalist Perry Stevens captures the essence of Journey’s Steve Perry, one of the greatest vocalists in the history of rock and roll. Stevens’ portrayal captivates and amazes audiences everywhere with his portrayal of the legendary frontman.

Eric Barnett (Electric Guitar) first came to international attention as finalist in Guitar Player Magazine’s national Guitar Superstar competition and performs all the iconic guitar parts and blistering solos made famous by Journey’s amazing founder and guitarist Neal Schon.

Jimmy Wells (Drums, Percussion) brings a vast array of percussion styles gained as a true veteran of the Bay Area music scene. Now with Journey Unauthorized, Wells executes not only studio versions of Journey note for note, but also adds his own expression to ignite live stage performances.

Steven Goodwin (Bass, Vocals) is perhaps best known for his work with metal band Vicious Rumors and has been played with artists such as Brad Gillis (Night Ranger/Ozzy) and Mick Mestec (Tower Of Power).

Joel Pelletier (Keyboards, Background Vocals) has performed professionally across the US and Internationally for decades, specializing in classic rock.

This is a dance-friendly concert; view from first three rows may be obscured by dancers.

Source: Auburn State Theatre