Experience Project Wild Edges immersive theater along the Wolf Creek Trail

On April 24, the Wolf Creek Trail in Grass Valley will be the site of a joyful celebration. The Bear Yuba Land Trust will host a NatureFest offering activities and ideas to help you explore nature. Project Wild Edges will present Work in Progress, Resilient Forest, from noon to 12:50 p.m., which takes place alongside the newly designated Daspah Seyo Trail, in honor of our first peoples, the Nisenan.

Resilient Forest is a unique performance presented in the style of immersive theater. This may be a new type of performance experience for many. Immersive theater differentiates itself from traditional theater by removing the stage and immersing the audience, in this case “the walking public,” within the performance itself. As the trail goer moves along, they will be able to witness dancers scattered nearby and throughout the canyon and creek bed. These dancers are interacting with nature in ways that demonstrate our connection and dependency on nature. Tuning into our relationship with nature is enlivening as we emerge from sheltering in place.

The walking public will move at their own pace, self guided and in their own designated groups, and the performers will be wearing face masks and keeping a safe distance from the public.

“This is a great opportunity to feel your own creativity flowing freely as you walk down the trail enjoying the scenes of dancers immersed in nature,” said Lisa Barker, creative director, along with Jenny Hale, of Project Wild Edges.

“Resilient Forest” features eight local dancers: Amber Cone, Odelia Defalco, Monica Farbiarz, Eileen Jorgensen, Azriel LaMarca, Juliet Lin, Marcy Risque and Raquel Santiago Boluda.

“Our community lives with the threat of wildfire and power outages, and that is an incentive to look more closely at our land management practices. In our Work in Progress, Resilient Forest, we explore how a resilient forest can withstand the stress of wildfires. This need for resilience is reflected in our personal lives, as we are being called to be strong and flexible in these challenging times. The science of forest resiliency begins by noticing what supports a healthy diverse ecosystem and acknowledges that fire is part of this concept of health. These new thoughts are circulating in our current forest management,” comments Jenny Hale.

Lisa Barker and Jenny Hale have been awarded a California for Humanities Grant, to focus attention on these issues through engaging, creative, performances in nature. Project Wild Edges is a Community Art Project. We invite the community to participate by following ProjectWildEdges on Instagram, posting on our group facebook page, participating in art workshops beginning Fall of 2021, and attending this first Work in Progress, “Forest Resiliency.” If you would like to perform and create artworks with us in the future, contact us at: ProjectWildEdges@gmail.com .