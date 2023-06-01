Park Street Riot

Nevada City’s Park Street Riot is a four piece band featuring Marielle Walker (Vocals, Guitar), Ryan Sheridan (Drums), Alex Scribner (Bass) and Ryan Donnelly (Guitar/Synth). Formed in 2016, Park Street Riot has continually pushed their own sonic edge, establishing themselves as one of the most dynamic, powerful, and energetic new bands to emerge from the greater-Sacramento area.

 Submitted photo

“When I started playing music, it was just for fun. It never occurred to me that anyone else would hear the songs I wrote,” Park Street Riot front-woman and songwriter Marielle Walker said. “Eventually people did want to hear them and by the time I met Alex and Ryan, I was playing solo, just vocals and guitar. We got together and played. It fit pretty immediately. They’re both so quick and talented.”