Formed in 2016, Nevada City’s Park Street Riot has continually pushed their own sonic edge, establishing themselves as one of the most dynamic, powerful, and energetic new bands to emerge from the greater-Sacramento area. Park Street Riot is a four piece band featuring Marielle Walker (Vocals, Guitar), Ryan Sheridan (Drums), Alex Scribner (Bass) and Ryan Donnelly (Guitar/Synth).
“When I started playing music, it was just for fun. It never occurred to me that anyone else would hear the songs I wrote,” Park Street Riot front-woman and songwriter Marielle Walker said. “Eventually people did want to hear them and by the time I met Alex and Ryan, I was playing solo, just vocals and guitar. We got together and played. It fit pretty immediately. They’re both so quick and talented.”
Originally starting as a three piece band, Park Street Riot explored their newfound musical chemistry and quickly fell into an effortless rhythm of fast-paced, dance-inducing songs such as the hypnotic, “Whiskey Bones”, the darkly melodic, “Treat Me Like”, and the punk reminiscent, “Nobody Cares”.
When it came time to record, PSR invited fellow musicians in to add an extra layer and perspective to some of the songs. Ryan Donnelly (Casual Fog) was one such musician and contributed on two tracks, “That Hype” and “Whiskey Bones”. It took hearing one take from Donnelly on guitar, for PSR’s members to realize that they had found the fourth piece of the puzzle. In 2019, Donnelly officially joined the band.
Recorded by Tim Green at Louder Studios (Bikini Kill, Melvins, Joanna Newson), their debut self-titled album released in March 2019. Park Street Riot is a testament to the songwriting prowess of front-woman Marielle Walker, as well as the groups varied individual influences and musicianship. With a cohesive and catchy blend of garage rock, psychedelia, and early 2000’s alternative, Park Street Riot’s live show is incomparably heavy and compelling, laced through with the melancholic and emotional raw power of Walker’s natural rock tenor, as well as the melodic and thunderous rhythmic foundations of Ryan Donnelly, Alex Scribner, and Ryan Sheridan.
Lyrically, Walker confronts themes of loss, existential dread, and small town hedonism with an emotional rawness and wry wit that naturally expresses the many dualities present in our misunderstood human nature.
“I write about stuff that gets a reaction out of me. A lot of that is how people act, and how those actions affect others. With that said, I’m not opposed to a good angry-break-up song either,” Walker said.
In March of 2020, PSR was scheduled to play at a showcase in Austin, Texas at the famed South By Southwest, and shortly after tour Southern California, but like nearly everyone at that time, life came to an abrupt halt with the arrival of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that followed.
“That was a rough time. We put a lot into getting that momentum going as a band. We’re getting it back. We’re playing a lot of shows and getting it rolling again.”
PSR continued to work on new material throughout 2020-21, honing their sound and crafting a new set of songs. They released their second full-length album, “Gone” in April of 2022. Gone is a blending of both traditional and contemporary influences, creating something that feels instantly familiar, yet excitingly fresh. In the current sea of cheap rock monotony, Park Street Riot’s music shines as a strange and exceptional jewel, bringing forth a realness and honesty representative of their own personal friendship and artistic collaboration.
Park Street Riot’s next local performance is on June 3 at The Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill, in Nevada City. Nevada County-based band Michael and the Machines will open the show at 9:30 p.m., followed by PSR. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance on Eventbrite, by searching for Park Street Riot.