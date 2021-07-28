Evolving into abstract: LeeAnn Brook’s work on display at Nevada City Winery

KNOW & GO WHO: Artist LeeAnn Brook WHAT: “Evolve” — Exploration in Abstraction WHEN: Through Aug. 29. Artwalk on Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., winery open until 9 p.m. WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St. Nevada City

“Evolve,” 48” x 60” mixed media on canvas by LeeAnn Brook.

Provided

LeeAnn Brook’s career of over 30 years as a fine artist is all about evolution. She believes that an artist’s work should always be shifting and changing, in order to keep the creative spirit alive. The July/August show at Nevada City Winery called “Evolve” features her most recent paintings that explore the abstract, a natural evolution for Brook.

There will be an artist’s reception on the Nevada City Artwalk on Aug. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. LeeAnn was one of the first artists to exhibit at Nevada City Winery in 2005, and also designed the winery’s logo.

“The nature of my most recent work is all about letting go, and letting paint move throughout the canvas. My color palette continues to evolve, as does a looser, more free brush stroke that also includes variation in line and form. My interest has definitely shifted towards the abstract, with a subtle bow to nature, as each painting has become a stepping stone to the next. Art is always in a constant state of change, and I love the challenge of abstract,” said Brook.

One of the featured paintings in the show called “Profusion” is just back from a national juried show at the Marin Museum of Contemporary Art. The evocative painting, reminiscent of a California field in bloom, is mixed media, utilizing acrylic, charcoal and inks on a heavy-duty watercolor paper, framed under glass.

Brook graduated from Paier College of Art near New Haven, Connecticut in 1973 with a double major in fine art and graphic design. She has exhibited in shows and galleries throughout New York, New England and California. Brook is a five-time award winner in the California State Fair and a four-time winner in the nationally recognized Wild & Scenic Film Festival‘s juried art competition, including Best Of 2D in 2018. She also is in the permanent collection at Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento and U.C. Davis Medical Center and Sutter Health in Roseville. She also was awarded the Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Artist award from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce in 2015.

Nevada City Winery features award-winning wines and monthly guest artist shows, located at 321 Spring Street in downtown Nevada City. For more information about the winery’s artists and events, visit http://www.ncwinery.com