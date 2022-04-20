‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ showing at The Onyx

Billed as a sci-fi adventure comedy, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is a multi-verse of a film which offers up a bit of so many parts and places, it’s best to just go see it at the Onyx Theatre, where it opened on Friday, April 15.

Michelle Yeoh is at the top of her game, reminding me of why I feel in love with her mix of serious, take control martial arts and razor-sharp intelligence that I first saw in the James Bond flick, “Tomorrow Never Dies” — possibly the first Bond movie that allowed a woman to be as resourceful as 007. Others may remember Yeoh’s poetic, forceful grace in Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” is by the writing team who last brought us “Swiss Army Man.” Here we have yet another creative, mind-bending work of art, written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, (known as Daniels). The film unfolds in three chapters, “Everything”, “Everywhere” and “All At Once.” Each chapter is a finely woven mix of humor and heartwarming moments. Not short on deep metaphors, a philosophical review of life choices and utterly hysterical slap-stick comedy, this film delivers all this right alongside a good amount of kick-ass martial arts. Imagine putting your favorite spices into a paper bag, shaking, and then having the mix come out in an orchestrated order that is a magical synchronicity of flavors that you couldn’t have even dreamed up — a multiverse. So, a bit of fantasy, social commentary, romance, action, adventure and oh yes, totally off the wall comedy and you have a multiverse of a film and unpredictable entertainment at its finest, that still manages, somehow, to bring it all together for a satisfying conclusion.

While, it’s not a surprise to see Michelle Yeoh break into some serious martial arts, it is startling to find Jamie Lee Curtis buried in a bodysuit and bad wig as a tax collector with mixed ambitions (depends on the universe you’re in). Stephanie Hsu and Jenny Slate portray Yeoh’s daughter and her girlfriend, while “Temple of Doom’s” Ke Huy Quran revisits the screen as a great partner to Yeoh on this multi-dimensional multiverse adventure.

After plenty of CGI and special effects laden cinema of late, “Everything Everywhere” opts to keep it simple and even a little kitschy, which, frankly, is a bit of a relief. This film shows us a reality that at least in some ways, looks a bit more like the world the rest of us live in.

Currently rated 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, everyone in the theatre I was in left smiling. No wonder, it’s still quite a multiverse out there …Tickets online at theonyxtheatre.com

