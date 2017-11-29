Event features jazz, pops, martinis and mistletoe

TICKETS: $25/General Admission, $40/Reserved Cabaret Seating, Tickets available online and in person or by phone at the Miners Foundry, 530-265-5040, or in person at BriarPatch Co-Op.

Swing into the holidays as the Miners Foundry Cultural Center presents Martinis & Mistletoe, an intimate, vintage-style evening featuring cabaret jazz and holiday pops performed by the Swing Time Jazz Combo with Tamara Fouyer and Joe Hammel.

Concert-goers can revel in the festive holiday décor of the historic Miners Foundry's Stone Hall, enjoy traditional holiday cocktails and a set list that includes favorite jazz standards and ballads such as "A Sentimental Journey", "Comes Love", "La Vie en Rose", along with holiday classics "Baby, It's Cold Outside" and "White Christmas", among others.

"I love the idea of a cabaret style show in the Stone Hall," said Fouyer. "From the antique chandeliers to the hand hewn timber beams and granite walls, that room already has so much ambience and magic to it."

Last February, Fouyer along with Hammel and members of the Swing Time Jazz Combo performed "Lucky in Love," a wildly successful benefit concert for the Foundry that featured a Rat Pack style cabaret show.

Audiences were wooed by the Combo's seamless grooves and inventive improvisation that featured Fouyer's elegant vocal styling and Hammel's distinctive piano playing.

A longtime Nevada County resident, Fouyer studied classical voice and piano under Laura June Breen, who inspired her love of classical opera, Broadway, jazz and American Standards.

In college, she lived and studied in Spain and continues to incorporate songs of the Romance languages in her performances.

"I love the idea of putting on red lipstick and little more makeup than usual, and singing to a room of people dancing to classics like "La Vie en Rose" in French or "Girl from Ipanema" in Portuguese," said Fouyer. "It transports the entire room to another place, another time."

Joining her in the Swing Time Jazz Combo is Robert Burbridge on bass, Steve Woolsey on drums, Ralph Remick on trumpet, Mark Potampa on saxophone and led by Joe Hammel on Jazz piano.

Special edition bottles of Nevada City Winery wine will also be available for purchase.