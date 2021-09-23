Evening soiree, benefit Sunday for Wildlife Rehab & Release

A fundraiser will be held this Sunday, Sept. 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. to benefit Nevada County Wildlife Rehab and Release. The organization accepts injured wildlife and rehabilitates them for release back into the wild. Nevada County friends Marissa Turner and Chris Rector joined forced to organize the backyard “Evening Soiree and Benefit Show.” This is the first-time organizing a fundraiser for Turner, who felt the need to do something when she found out the nonprofit has been depleted of funds and has been unable to help some of the injured critters coming to them. Turner said the group needs volunteers and money, so she and Rector are doing what they can to help.

“They treat the animals they can on site but often have to transport the animals to a facility in Sacramento. Recently they have not had the funds or drivers to get the animals transported and some don’t survive,” said Turner. “Wildlife Rehab and Rescue are in desperate need of our help right now so please join us for an evening of music, food, drink and raffle!”

Live music will be provided by three individual female acts including Tamara, Iona Swift and Leta Gibney. They are mellow, beautiful voices who sing jazz, folk and Turner said, Tamara is a Spanish singer, “We actually met Tamara at the Wildlife Rehab building when she was turning in an injured bird she had found and when we told her what we were doing, she offered to come and play for us.”

The event is being held in a large outdoor area at 449 Washington Street in Nevada City. Many area businesses have donated raffle prizes for which the organizers are grateful. Turner said it’s a great way to bring the community together for a great cause. “It’s been especially nice in these difficult times to see the light in people’s eyes as they give back. It’s cool to see people being down to help in their community.“

All ages are welcome with a suggested donation of $10. The Ham Stand will be selling tapas and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. If you’re unable to join but would like to contribute to the cause, you can Venmo @animaldonate use #5401 to confirm the account. Nevada County Wildlife Rehab & Release is located on Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.





Source: Nevada County Wildlife Rehab & Release