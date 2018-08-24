‘Episode 8: The Phantom Mayhem’ — Picnic Pops Concert series concludes this Sunday

INFO: For more information, visit the band’s web site at nccb.org

Under the artistic direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the Nevada County Concert Band continues its 47th season with "Episode 8: The Phantom Mayhem," with big band, classic, jazz, folk, film, and popular music, according to a release.

"Star Wars" connects this year's summer concert series, but there is no need to travel to a galaxy far, far away!

August is month number eight, so "Episode 8: The Phantom Mayhem" features songs that have stood the test of time — and can withstand remakes, sequels and other pop culture references. The mayhem will include: film scores by John Williams, "Dance of the Lunatics" (An Idiotic Rave), a tribute to the big band era, "What's Up At the Symphony?" (a medley of Bugs Bunny cartoon songs), hits from the legendary rock band Chicago, The Carpenters' signature pop song "Superstar," selections from "Mary Poppins" and much more.

2018 Foote Scholarship recipient Zachary Riner will be a featured soloist, performing "That Old Time Religion" on tenor saxophone with the band.

Spoiler alert!

Here are things that may or may not happen at this concert: Mary Poppins and Bert, a couple of hecklers on the microphone, a shark, some really bad jokes, uncontrollable clapping along with the music, many ear-worms, and the Muppet character Animal on the drum set.

These family-oriented concerts are always free, accessible and great for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic to the park, or enjoy treats from the hot dog or ice cream vendors. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Non-profit donations to support the Nevada County Concert Band are gratefully accepted.

For more information, visit the band's website at nccb.org, follow the band on Facebook, or check out the band's growing collection of YouTube videos.